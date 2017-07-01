Fayetteville police investigate homicide

Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide after responding to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex along the 4700 block of Republican Road.Officers said that a resident heard a gunshot and found a person shot behind one of the apartment buildings.The person was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and was prounced dead.Detectives are now treating this as a homicide.Anyone with any information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.