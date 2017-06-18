NEWS

Fayetteville police investigate homicide after finding woman dead

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide after they found a woman dead inside a home.

On Sunday around 7:00 a.m. police say that they responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of Lamon Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit are currently investigating the homicide and they ask the public to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 988-6543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477 if they have any information.
