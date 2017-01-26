Fayetteville police release sketch of rapist

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department released a composite sketch Thursday of a man who raped a woman around 3 a.m. on Friday along S. King Street near downtown Fayetteville.
The victim was walking along Owen Drive near the hospital, when she was offered a ride by the man. He then drove her to King Street where raped her and beat her with a stick on her head and arm.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 35 years of age, with a medium build, thin mustache/beard, and short hair. He was wearing a worn a blue denim jacket, a black T-shirt, black pants, and tan boots. He was possibly was driving a silver 4-door sedan.
Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Kocher with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-0576 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
Report a Typo