NEWS

Fayetteville police release sketch of rapist

A composite sketch of the rape suspect released by the Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department released a composite sketch Thursday of a man who raped a woman around 3 a.m. on Friday along S. King Street near downtown Fayetteville.

The victim was walking along Owen Drive near the hospital, when she was offered a ride by the man. He then drove her to King Street where raped her and beat her with a stick on her head and arm.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 35 years of age, with a medium build, thin mustache/beard, and short hair. He was wearing a worn a blue denim jacket, a black T-shirt, black pants, and tan boots. He was possibly was driving a silver 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Kocher with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-0576 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrapesexual assaultFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
Vice President Mike Pence to Address March for Life
News Digest for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Man dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting
Gun found at Raleigh's Millbrook High School
More News
Top Stories
Driver pulls gun on Wake County hit-and-run suspect
Dog with swollen head rescued in Kinston, man charged
Sources: Coach K meets with Duke players, bans them from locker room
Gun found at Raleigh's Millbrook High School
Car hit, injures pedestrian exiting Fayetteville bus
Crash shuts down I-40 westbound closed in Durham County
Trump wants Mexico import tax to pay for border wall
Show More
Vehicle hits student near Wake County middle school
Duke Energy expands paid parental leave
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
Border Patrol chief out day after Trump fence decree
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget
More News
Photos
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos