NEWS

Fayetteville police say 5 robberies are linked

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A robbery at a Speedway gas station located at 670 N. Reilly Road (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)</span></div>
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Five armed robberies at Fayetteville businesses are all connected according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The latest holdup happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Domino's Pizza located at 596 N. Reilly Road.

Police say two African American men came in armed with handguns and immediately began making demands for the employees to hand over cash. The suspects also robbed a customer picking up an order.

The suspects were described as being of a medium build and 5'8" to 5'11" in height. One of the suspects was clothed in camouflage clothing while the second suspect was wearing all dark clothing, along with masks covering a portion of their faces. The suspects were armed and made threats to harm the employees if they did not comply.

While detectives with the FPD's Robbery Unit began investigating the robbery at Domino's, they have identified four additional robberies that have been connected to the same men.

  • On July 5 at approximately 10:36 p.m. at the Subway restaurant located at 3421 Murchison Road.

  • On July 3 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at O'Reilly Auto Parts located at 2438 Owen Drive.

  • On May 24 and May 22 at at the Speedway gas station located at 670 N. Reilly Road.


Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsrobberyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hostages released, suspect dead after standoff at Georgia bank
US, Russia and Jordan agree to Syria ceasefire
Funeral held for 18-year-old killed in alleged road rage shooting
Police investigating shooting in southeast Raleigh
More News
Top Stories
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Police investigating shooting in southeast Raleigh
Family says puppy stolen from front yard
Two people injured in Durham shooting
What do millennial conservatives care about?
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
US, Russia reach deal on Syria cease-fire
Bacteria levels prompt swimming alert at Carolina Beach
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos