Fayetteville police search for peeping Tom

Fayetteville police responded to a call in the Montibello subdivision in reference to a peeping Tom around 4 a.m. Saturday.Police said that Steven Michael Dunning, 27, parked his car and walked to the victim's home where he hid in the backyard.When Dunning realized the victim saw him, he ran off by foot leaving his car behind.Police said that that Dunning knew the victim.Fayetteville Police are now searching for him and are encouraging friends and family of Dunning to have him surrender to law enforcement due to past incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.