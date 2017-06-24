NEWS

Fayetteville police search for peeping Tom

Steven Michael Dunning, 27 (Fayetteville Police )

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police responded to a call in the Montibello subdivision in reference to a peeping Tom around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police said that Steven Michael Dunning, 27, parked his car and walked to the victim's home where he hid in the backyard.

When Dunning realized the victim saw him, he ran off by foot leaving his car behind.

Police said that that Dunning knew the victim.

Fayetteville Police are now searching for him and are encouraging friends and family of Dunning to have him surrender to law enforcement due to past incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspeeping tomfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentcrimeFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massachusetts jogger slaying suspect indicted for murder
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
Police identify man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Cary vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
More News
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Raleigh Police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
2 Moore County deputies involved in shooting
Cary vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Texas mom charged in 2 toddlers' hot car deaths
Show More
Moore County deputies involved in shooting with armed man
Pet-hating neighbor has Hoke County family on edge
Thousands of new jobs could be coming to NC: Here's why
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Suspended UNC player files motions to dismiss charges
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos