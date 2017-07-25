NEWS

Fayetteville police searching man who flashed 2 women

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself on Cape Fear Trail. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man accused of exposing himself to two women.

According to police, the incident occurred Monday afternoon on the Cape Fear River Trail.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to the scene after reports of a man exposed himself in the woods line.

Officers discovered that two females were walking along the trail when the flashing occurred.

Police were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or Native American male with shoulder length, brown hair and blue shorts.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call Detective P. Matrafailo with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 322-4101 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
