Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department released a composite sketch Monday in hopes of solving a 2011 rape case.
It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on October 25, 2011 during a robbery at a convenience store in the 6000 block of Yadkin Road.
Police say a man with a gun held up the store and took a woman into a back room and sexually assaulted her.
The man then left the store in a dark colored Chevy Corsica or Pontiac Grand Am, heading on Fillyaw Road towards Reilly Road.
The suspect is described as:
-Black male
-25 to 35 years old
-5'7" to 5'8" tall
-Medium to dark skin tone
-Wearing a black jacket with the word "Baller" written across the back with dark colored jeans and a dark colored cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Benazzi with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information to Crimestoppers by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).