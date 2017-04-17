Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape

images courtesy Fayetteville Police Department

The Fayetteville Police Department released a composite sketch Monday in hopes of solving a 2011 rape case.It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on October 25, 2011 during a robbery at a convenience store in the 6000 block of Yadkin Road.Police say a man with a gun held up the store and took a woman into a back room and sexually assaulted her.The man then left the store in a dark colored Chevy Corsica or Pontiac Grand Am, heading on Fillyaw Road towards Reilly Road.The suspect is described as:-Black male-25 to 35 years old-5'7" to 5'8" tall-Medium to dark skin tone-Wearing a black jacket with the word "Baller" written across the back with dark colored jeans and a dark colored cap.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Benazzi with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information to Crimestoppers by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).