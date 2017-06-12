NEWS

Fayetteville road closure causing headache for drivers, businesses

Crews upgrade a railroad crossing at Raeford and McPherson Church roads in Fayetteville (ABC11 Reporter Morgan Norwood)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A stretch of one of Fayetteville's busiest roads will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The closure is causing a huge headache for both drivers and business owners as crews upgrade a railroad crossing at Raeford and McPherson Church roads.

Drivers will need to use Owen and Village drives as the detours.


Local business owners are concerned the detour will funnel customers and money away from their stores.

"It makes us a little bit nervous because there is no traffic on Raeford Road right now at this end of Raeford Road," said Alison Newton, owner of High Cotton Consignments. "Coming into work, I could see where traffic is being diverted and it's a little nerve-wrecking."

Raeford Road will re-open at rush hour on Friday. McPherson Church Road at Raeford Road will close next week as crews continue road work.
