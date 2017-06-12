#TrafficAlert Monday Raeford Rd CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS at McPherson Church Rd ALL WEEK. Full details & detour --> https://t.co/sSHyNuI69C pic.twitter.com/z5KKu9c0a0 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) June 11, 2017

A stretch of one of Fayetteville's busiest roads will be closed for the remainder of the week.The closure is causing a huge headache for both drivers and business owners as crews upgrade a railroad crossing at Raeford and McPherson Church roads.Drivers will need to use Owen and Village drives as the detours.Local business owners are concerned the detour will funnel customers and money away from their stores."It makes us a little bit nervous because there is no traffic on Raeford Road right now at this end of Raeford Road," said Alison Newton, owner of High Cotton Consignments. "Coming into work, I could see where traffic is being diverted and it's a little nerve-wrecking."Raeford Road will re-open at rush hour on Friday. McPherson Church Road at Raeford Road will close next week as crews continue road work.