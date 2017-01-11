A volunteer with the Pine Forest High School Athletic Boosters has been charged with felonious embezzlement.Latoya Rhodes, 32, was arrested Tuesday by detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office after video evidence allegedly showed her taking money from a concessions stand cash box during sporting events.Rhodes, of the 2200 block of Brinkley Drive in Spring Lake, was booked into the Cumberland County Jail where she received a $1,000 unsecured bond.Rhodes made a first court appearance Wednesday.