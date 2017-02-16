NEWS

Fayetteville State names new Miss FSU in private affair

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Aaliyah Tate is the new official representative of Fayetteville State University, but her official crowning ceremony was apparently a private affair.

FSU officials said the ceremony was "by invitation only," and that no public news coverage was available. They said the new queen would not be made available for any post-ceremony interviews.

In January, students protested on campus after the reigning queen, Bria Perkins, was stripped of her title.

RELATED: FAYETTEVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY STRIPS MISS FSU OF HER CROWN

FSU officials, citing privacy laws, never publicly gave a reason for why Perkins was dethroned, saying only that the action was in the best interest of the school, and students.

Perkins, a senior and cheerleader, had held the Miss FSU title since April 2016.

Queen Aaliyah's reign will be brief. The next Miss FSU pageant is scheduled for April.

