Fayetteville State University strips Miss FSU of her crown

Bria Perkins (Fayetteville State University)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Controversy is brewing at Fayetteville State University after the school stripped Miss Fayetteville State of her crown.

In a statement, the university said "Miss Bria Perkins is no longer serving as Miss Fayetteville State University. Fayetteville State University believes this is in the best interest of the university and its students."

Her removal prompted #bringbriaback on Twitter, as students asked why she was removed.

The university has said student privacy laws prohibit officials from commenting any further.
