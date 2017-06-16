Fayetteville State University still without power

Fayetteville State University remains closed and in the dark due to a massive power outage.A thunderstorm that moved through Cumberland County Thursday knocked out the electricity to the school and it has been compounded by equipment problems.On Friday, there were seven power trucks and 50 workers on FSU's campus working to restore power.The problem began when lightning blew up a power pole, which is the main power source for the entire campus, as well as several businesses and nearby homes along Murchison Road.Eugene Hawkins, who runs a carpeting and thrift store business on Murchison Road, said he had no clue he was connected to the school's power line.He was inside working when the storm rolled through, and heard the explosion and rushed outside."All of a sudden I heard a boom," Hawkins said. "Then it started sounding like something was sizzling. I came inside to arrange some stuff putting stuff up then I came back outside and I saw, I don't know if was a transmitter ... and seen something smoking."As far as the impact to students on campus, the university has about 1,600 enrolled in their summer program.Around 50 students living on campus were moved to University Place Apartments across the street.The university said it hopes to have the lights back on by Friday evening, however, that could change with the approaching storms.