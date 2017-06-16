NEWS

Fayetteville State University still without power

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville State University working to get the power back on after damage (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville State University remains closed and in the dark due to a massive power outage.

A thunderstorm that moved through Cumberland County Thursday knocked out the electricity to the school and it has been compounded by equipment problems.

On Friday, there were seven power trucks and 50 workers on FSU's campus working to restore power.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The problem began when lightning blew up a power pole, which is the main power source for the entire campus, as well as several businesses and nearby homes along Murchison Road.

Eugene Hawkins, who runs a carpeting and thrift store business on Murchison Road, said he had no clue he was connected to the school's power line.

He was inside working when the storm rolled through, and heard the explosion and rushed outside.

"All of a sudden I heard a boom," Hawkins said. "Then it started sounding like something was sizzling. I came inside to arrange some stuff putting stuff up then I came back outside and I saw, I don't know if was a transmitter ... and seen something smoking."

As far as the impact to students on campus, the university has about 1,600 enrolled in their summer program.

Around 50 students living on campus were moved to University Place Apartments across the street.

The university said it hopes to have the lights back on by Friday evening, however, that could change with the approaching storms.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspower outagefayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
IRS warning about new mail scam
Manhunt underway in Raleigh
The high-speed chase that led authorities to escaped Georgia inmates
More News
Top Stories
Manhunt underway in Raleigh
Raleigh Police investigating downtown carjacking
Cary police asking for help IDing robbery suspects
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
300-pound armed man wearing kilt removed from NC roof
IRS warning about new mail scam
Man arrested in Raleigh fatal shooting
Show More
Amid uproar, Southern Baptists condemn 'alt-right'
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
ISIS leader may have been killed in strike: Russia
More News
Top Video
Manhunt underway in Raleigh
Landfills want to spray 'garbage juice' in the air?
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into side of SUV
Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West
More Video