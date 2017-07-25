NEWS

Fayetteville teen missing

Christian Rosa

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Christian Rosa was last seen on July 22 along Inverness Drive in Fayetteville.

He's described as a:

  • White Male

  • 5'07" in height

  • 140 pounds

  • Black/Brown Hair

  • Brown Eyes

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Christian Rosa, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
