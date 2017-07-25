Fayetteville teen missing

White Male



The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.Fifteen-year-old Christian Rosa was last seen on July 22 along Inverness Drive in Fayetteville.He's described as a:If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Christian Rosa, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.