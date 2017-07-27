NEWS

Fayetteville teen missing

Kendell T. Brown (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are requesting the public's assistance locating Kendell T. Brown who was reported missing on July 25, 2017. Brown was last seen on July 24, 2017 in the area of Massey Hill Recreation Center in Fayetteville.

Kendell T. Brown is described as a:

  • Black Male

  • 16 years of age

  • 5'06" in height

  • 150 pounds

  • Black Hair /w Twists

  • Brown Eyes

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Kendell T. Brown, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
