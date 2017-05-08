NEWS

Fayetteville's new budget calls for bump in property tax

Town leaders describe it as a good budget, but residents aren't all thrilled about higher taxes.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The war of the wills is underway at City Hall, as Fayetteville's 2018 proposed budget is open for scrutiny.

City leaders got their first official peek at next year's numbers, and City Manager Doug Hewitt said his budget addresses the council's priorities and goals, as well as its needs and wants.

The new budget calls for a 2 3/4 cent increase in residential property taxes, mainly, the city manager says, caused by a decrease in overall property values.

The budget also includes paying for a new downtown baseball stadium and increases in other city fees.

Hewitt calls it a good budget, but some residents don't like the idea of paying more taxes.

The current city tax would rise from 49.9 cents to 52.6 cents. The kick here is that Cumberland County leaders are also talking about increasing county taxes as well.

City leaders hope to get some heads up on the county numbers later this week.

Three workshops are scheduled to crunch the numbers - Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson said a public hearing is set for May 22 for residents to sound off on the budget.

