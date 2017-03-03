ABC11 TOGETHER

Fayetteville's new shelter a lifeline for the homeless

EMBED </>More News Videos

New homeless shelter set to open in Fayetteville.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A new homeless shelter will be dedicated this weekend. Operation InasMuch is behind the project.

The organization has been helping the homeless for years and as they celebrate walking into a new facility, they also congratulate a couple who once slept on the shelter's porch on their new home.

"We're excited, we just know this place is going to make such a difference for so many men," Executive Director Sue Byrd said.

The doors at the lodge haven't opened yet - the dedication ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Sunday - but that statement couldn't be truer for Special Olympians Greg Williams and his wife, Linda.

"Finally got a place not sleeping in a tent," Williams said.

The Williamses are finally walking into their new home after Operation Inasmuch found them a place to live.

"It doesn't work if all we do is provide a bed, shower and their lives don't change. If someone wants out of homelessness, this is the place to do it," Byrd said.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

The state-of-the-art "Lodge at Operation Inasmuch" sleeps 40, but offers so much more than a roof and a bed. The shelter offers resume help, job training, budgeting classes and substance-abuse therapy.

But for the Williams family, who now have a new lease on life, they're still just barely out of the woods they used to sleep in.

"We need furniture. A lazy boy and a chair because I like to put my feet up," Greg Williams said with a smile.

Byrd said she won't put her feet up until homelessness is wiped out in the All-America city.

"Our goal is to work ourselves out of a job," she said. "Because if we do that we don't have the problem of homelessness."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsabc11 togetherhomelessshelterfayetteville newsgood newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Family's tragedy is second chance for another
Life-saving transplant brings Triangle families together
Low income energy assistance funds still available
Stogner Strong- Walk to defeat ALS
More abc11 together
NEWS
Most foreign-born terrorists radicalized 'years' after coming to US: DHS report
Raleigh jury: Life in prison for man who murdered in-laws
News Digest for Friday, March 3, 2017
Rolesville HS officer resigns after body-slam incident
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh jury: Life in prison for man who murdered in-laws
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Wake County examines widening gender pay gap
Duke researcher urges caution in speeding drugs to market
How UNC civil rights center helped Orange Co. neighbors
River turns bright green to the horror of residents
Duke Researchers study flu similarities in patients
Show More
Rolesville HS officer resigns after body-slam incident
Raleigh father pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old son
88-year-old woman to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Fayetteville man's dying moments streamed on Facebook
Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, March 3, 2017
Duke researcher urges caution in speeding drugs to market
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Wake County examines widening gender pay gap
More Video