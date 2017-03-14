NEWS

Fayettyeville police investigate after man found dead in home

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are investigating a man's death on Tuesday.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to a residence in the 500 block of Langdon Street.

Police found a man dead inside a home there. An acquaintance had contacted authorities after they couldn't get in touch with him.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Detectives are actively investigating the death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

