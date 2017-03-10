Have you ever waited and waited for a package that never got delivered? Raleigh resident Jack Llewellyn says he may know why that happens.On Jan. 12, FedEx delivered a package to Jack's home that was not addressed to him. He called FedEx right away."They said they would pick it up on the 17th or 18th, today or tomorrow," Jack explained. "On the 20th I called again, nothing happened. On the 27th I called again."Despite the promises of picking the package up, Jack says the package continued to sit where FedEx told him to leave it.He says this isn't the first time FedEx delivered a package that didn't belong to him."I'm delivering up and down the street the packages they leave on my porch all the time," Jack said. "So I decided, nope, I'm not going to take it to FedEx or to down the street, let them correct their mistake. All I want is them to take that package so that I can forget about it."Jack got so tired of calling FedEx, his daughter, Lauren got involved."Both calls they told me to tell my father to just take it and deliver it himself and I told them my father wasn't being paid to do their job," Lauren said.Lauren reached out to me and I got in touch with FedEx. Finally, FedEx picked up the package at Jack's home."The security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and we regret the delay and any inconvenience caused by this situation. We worked directly with this customer in an attempt to resolve this matter," a representative with FedEx said.