Fight, gunfire scare lead to chaos at Cross Creek Mall

Cross Creek Mall staff is preparing to reopen after the mall was evacuated Monday evening for security reasons.Fayetteville Police responded to report of shots fired at Cross Creek Mall on Monday afternoon, but told ABC11 no evidence of shots fired was found.Numerous people, however, reported hearing possible gunshots.Joseph Cisneros was grabbing food when a sound startled him."I didn't actually see his gun, I just heard the gunshots," he said. "I was just froze, and I didn't know what to do."He said pandemonium broke out, and shoppers started running toward doors."I just left as fast as I could," Cisneros said.Store managers told ABC11 that they were told by security there was an active role shooter on property."That's when I began rapidly exporting everybody out," said store manager Richard Walters.Everyone was escorted out of the mall.Police officers and deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control.The mall was packed when the commotion erupted."I know it's going to hurt a lot of the businesses sales-wise, especially it being the holiday season," Walters said.The incident originated in the food court area. Police say a group of high school student began fighting.Police confirmed they responded to a 911 call at 4:43 about a "large disturbance."Fayetteville Police told ABC11 that one person was transported to a hospital after apparently having a panic attack. No other injuries were reported.The mall will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.