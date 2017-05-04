The Memorial Day ground breaking ceremony for the Orange County Veterans Memorial at Chapel Hill is fast approaching.With just 3 weeks to go, "The Community Giving Fund" has launched a new fundraising campaign to complete financing for the new site.Planning for the Memorial began in 2013 when then Chapel Hill Councilman Jim Merritt proposed it as a way to honor area veterans.Since then, Chapel Hill, Orange County, and local veteran's organizations have teamed up to turn a portion of the Southern Orange County Human Services Complex into a tranquil park and memorial for people to visit and reflect in.The memorial will include walking trails and exhibits honoring all branches of the military.Fundraising for the planning and development of the site, which was dedicated this past Veteran's day, kicked off in 2015. This new campaign hopes to raise $75,000 in private donations by the end of May.In addition to these funds Chapel Hill and Orange County will pay for a portion of the total cost."This memorial is a gift from the residents and friends of Orange County to the many veterans who served or are serving and have called Orange County home," said Bruce Runberg, U.S. Navy (Retired) and Vietnam Veteran who is Co-Chair of the Veterans Memorial Fundraising Committee. "It is to remember all the men and women who served in our Armed Forces." Naming opportunities are available for families who wish to honor loved ones.Visitfor more information on giving levels. Construction of the memorial, including the landscaping, will be fully paid for through donations.You can donate to the memorial through the Orange County Community Giving Fund ().Checks may be sent to the address below. Please be sure to indicate the gift is for the Veterans Memorial.Orange County Community Giving FundFinancial ServicesPO Box 8181Hillsborough, NC 27278