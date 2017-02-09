NEWS

Fire damages home in Garner

Firefighters investigate fire at Garner home.

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An investigation is underway to find out what caused a fire in Garner.

The fire broke out Wednesday at a home in the 900 block of Ranch Farm Road, just off Highway 401 near the Garner-Raleigh line.

It looked as if the fire was confined mostly in the garage-carport area. Firefighters said that when they showed up, they found heavy flames, but were able to knock out the fire quickly.

No one was home at the time.

Neighbors told ABC11 the woman who lives there has several pets: two dogs and maybe six cats.

Firefighters said they did not find any deceased animals as of late Wednesday evening.

When the fire started, neighbors describe hearing a boom, seeing flames shoot into the air. Firefighters arrived within minutes of the first call for help.

"Looked out the front door and all you saw was flames," said Theresa Cephas, a neighbor. "They were 30 feet in the air and there was a lot of smoke. It looked sad. I don't know what was going on."

There are also many trees surrounding the home and neighborhood, so the fire could have been worse.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

