Fire destroys Granville County home, family of 5 injured

GRANVILLE COUNTY --
Two adults and three children were injured Friday morning when flames ripped through a Granville County home.

Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters from four departments responded to the blaze in the 1500 block of Tally Ho Road in Stem.



Assistant Fire Marshall Donnie Boyd tells ABC11 that five people - a grandmother, mother, two girls, and a boy - were injured. All five were taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill after suffering smoke inhalation.
Officials also said the mother had a small burn on her forearm, while the boy had a small burn on his hand.

Granville County home destroyed Friday morning as flames ripped through the Tally Ho Road house.


The family's two cats and three dogs reportedly died in the blaze.

The home's owner, Tommy Weaver, told ABC11 that the more than 100-year-old two-story house was being rented by the family.

He said he woke up shortly after 5 a.m. to one of the girls banging on his neighboring door, saying the house was on fire.

According to Weaver, the family used a wood burner instead of electric heat, and one of the kids did something to it.

He said the family had to crawl through an upstairs window and jump down to escape the fire.

Weaver also said the family did not have renters insurance and lost everything.

The majority of the fire damage originated on the left side of the home, possibly in the living room area. The house appears to be a total loss.

At this time, the fire officials say they believe the fire was an accident, but there will be an investigation.

