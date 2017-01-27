NEWS

Fire guts Raleigh home, displacing 6 people and 3 dogs

Fire damaged a house on Pilton Way in East Raleigh.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Flames tore through a two-story home in East Raleigh early Friday morning, forcing six people and three dogs out in the cold.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Pilton Way, off Old Milburnie Road.


When firefighters arrived, flames were seen shooting through the roof.

The fire caused significant damage, leaving the entire second floor destroyed and smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the home.

No one was injured.

Fire officials said they believed it started in or around the fireplace, possibly outside, and then another fire ignited afterwards.

Eastern Wake Fire Chief David Cates said that the people living inside the home had the fireplace on because there was a problem with their heater.

"We did have a fuel-fed fire," Cates said. "We think that's secondary to the initial fire meaning that the initial fire caused some breach in the fuel line. And the natural gas fed that fire. That obviously contributed to the amount of fire that's involved."



"Crews did a good job in getting the fire knocked down, fire shut down, the fuel shut off and are continuing to mop up hot spots and make sure everything is extinguished," the fire chief added.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

