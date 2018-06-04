Fired gym worker allegedly kills former boss with hatchet: Police

A manhunt is underway to track down a fired gym employee who allegedly killed a co-worker with a hatchet, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.Authorities said that Domenic Micheli, 36, showed up at his former Balance Training gym workplace Monday morning with a hatchet and allegedly stabbed his former supervisor -- who has been identified by Nashville police officials as 46-year-old Joel Paavola.Nashville police issued a tweet reporting that Paavola apparently fired Micheli in early 2017.In a subsequent tweet that included a recent photo of Micheli with a full-grown beard, police said he is believed to be driving a gold-colored "older model Toyota Yaris.""This picture more closely resembles what Domenic Micheli looks like now," police tweeted.