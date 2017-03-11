Firefighter injured, business destroyed in Garner fire

A Raleigh firefighter was injured battling an early morning fire on Dynamic Drive in Garner on Saturday.Crews battled the blaze at Chason Diesel Services. Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman said the firefighter's respirator was knocked off in the fire.The firefighter's injuries are not said to be serious.The building is a total loss, Herman said. Crews are expected work all day Saturday and Sunday to clear the scene."I love to come to work every day," said Chason's manager Kevin Hackney. "I've got a great group of people. Some good guys. Some good mechanics. Some good folks to work for. You can't ask for a better job.The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.Hackney said he's already receiving help to conduct his business somewhere else while he goes through the insurance claim.