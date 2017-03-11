  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Firefighter injured, business destroyed in Garner fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Garner auto-repair shop was destroyed in Saturday's fire (WTVD)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh firefighter was injured battling an early morning fire on Dynamic Drive in Garner on Saturday.

Crews battled the blaze at Chason Diesel Services. Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman said the firefighter's respirator was knocked off in the fire.

The firefighter's injuries are not said to be serious.

The building is a total loss, Herman said. Crews are expected work all day Saturday and Sunday to clear the scene.

"I love to come to work every day," said Chason's manager Kevin Hackney. "I've got a great group of people. Some good guys. Some good mechanics. Some good folks to work for. You can't ask for a better job.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Hackney said he's already receiving help to conduct his business somewhere else while he goes through the insurance claim.

Related Topics:
newsbuilding fireGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Intruder nearly reached White House entrance, complaint says
Person arrested after scaling White House fence
Immigrants 'Undocumented and Unafraid' at Raleigh event
More News
Top Stories
Will central North Carolina see snow tomorrow?
Immigrants 'Undocumented and Unafraid' at Raleigh event
St. Patrick's Day Parade turns Raleigh green
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with river dyeing
Congressman David Price holds town hall in Chapel Hill
Person arrested after scaling White House fence
Attempted robbery at Durham restaurant
Show More
US attorney says he was fired after not resigning
Couple fakes homicide scene, claims it was joke
4 displaced in Durham house fire
Mother sentenced to 5 years for kidnapping her daughter
Human remains found near I-540 in Wake County
More News
Top Video
Will central North Carolina see snow tomorrow?
Immigrants 'Undocumented and Unafraid' at Raleigh event
Person arrested after scaling White House fence
Congressman David Price holds town hall in Chapel Hill
More Video