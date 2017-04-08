NEWS

Firefighters battle Clayton mobile home fire, Main Street closed

Multiple fire crews are battling a mobile home fire

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police have blocked off Main Street between Stallings and Moore Streets in Clayton while multiple fire crews work to put out a mobile home fire.

Authorities said a resident was burning leaves in their backyard when they noticed a mobile home on fire.

A car, mobile home, and parts of a yard are burned and several power lines are down.

Clayton Fire Department, Cleveland Fire Department, Johnston Co. EMS, and Archer Lodge Fire Departement are on scene.

Authorities are still unsure how the fire started.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfireClayton
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 injured in East Durham shooting
Fire crews battle Durham apartment complex fire
Teen accused of sexual assault at Fayetteville carnival
Omarosa weds Pastor John Allen Newman at Trump's DC hotel
More News
Top Stories
Fire crews battle Durham apartment complex fire
Teen accused of sexual assault at Fayetteville carnival
2 injured in East Durham shooting
City of Durham contains sewer spill
Boy, 11, kills himself after girlfriend faked suicide, his mom says
NC lawmakers seek to stifle hog lawsuits
2 injured in I-85 crash in Orange County
Show More
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
5K in Raleigh honors slain Chapel Hill student
Thousands offered in case of cat doused with gasoline
2 shot in Durham; police searching for suspect
SBI begins investigation into fatal chase maneuver
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos