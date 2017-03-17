Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a home in southeast Raleigh Friday morning.It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Barwell Road.Images from Chopper11 HD showed thick smoke billowing for miles around the single-story home.An ambulance was reportedly called to the house for a man who needed medical attention, but the extent of his injuries and whether anyone else was injured are unknown at this time.The fire was extinguished around 7:30 a.m. The cause has not been released.