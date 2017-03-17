NEWS

Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh

EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters battle house fire on Barwell Road in Raleigh Friday morning (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a home in southeast Raleigh Friday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Barwell Road.

Images from Chopper11 HD showed thick smoke billowing for miles around the single-story home.

An ambulance was reportedly called to the house for a man who needed medical attention, but the extent of his injuries and whether anyone else was injured are unknown at this time.

The fire was extinguished around 7:30 a.m. The cause has not been released.

Related Topics:
newshouse fireRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Son charged in death of Cary woman
EMT dead after being run over by own stolen ambulance in New York
How did it happen?
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
More News
Top Stories
How did it happen?
Several Raleigh roads blocked due to fire aftermath
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Son charged in death of Cary woman
Show More
Fayetteville standoff suspect shot by police dies
Ambulance thief runs over, kills EMT in New York
NC Senate bill would fine slow drivers in the left lane
Louisburg nurse to inmates faces 75 felony drug charges
Cooper vetoes bill making judge elections partisan
More News
Top Video
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
Matchmaker helping singles find love in the Triangle
UNC, Duke coaches agree on one thing: HB2 'sad,' 'stupid'
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
More Video