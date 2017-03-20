Federal forestry officials say a fire in western North Carolina is only about 10 percent contained.The U.S. Forest Service said in a news release The White Creek Fire near Nebo in McDowell County has burned nearly one square mile of land. The fire is near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge in the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.Forestry officials say about 140 firefighters were working on the blaze Sunday.No injuries have been reported.Firefighters continued improving fire lines on the south end of the area to protect private property. No structures are currently threatened.On Monday, firefighters plan a controlled burn to reduce the amount of fuel for the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.