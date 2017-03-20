  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: FBI Director James Comey testifying about Russian hacking
NEWS

Firefighters battle a blaze in McDowell County

(Shutterstock)

NEBO, North Carolina --
Federal forestry officials say a fire in western North Carolina is only about 10 percent contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a news release The White Creek Fire near Nebo in McDowell County has burned nearly one square mile of land. The fire is near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge in the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.

Forestry officials say about 140 firefighters were working on the blaze Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters continued improving fire lines on the south end of the area to protect private property. No structures are currently threatened.

On Monday, firefighters plan a controlled burn to reduce the amount of fuel for the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsfirefirefightersAsheville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-Putin activist has antiseptic thrown in his face while campaigning
FBI head has 'no information' backing wiretap claims amid probe of possible links between Trump associates, Russians
Gorsuch called on to represent all Americans in confirmation hearing
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
Russia orders check of American media in the country in retaliation for US bill
More News
Top Stories
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
ACC proves it was overrated
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
No wiretap of Trump Tower, GOP intel committee says
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh collision
Stolen Tom Brady jerseys found by FBI
Missing Wake County teen's body found in woods
Show More
Family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
Buildings to reopen after huge downtown Raleigh fire
Fire rips through Cumberland County home
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen: Police
South Carolina knocks out Duke to advance to Sweet 16
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Photos