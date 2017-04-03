MALIBU, California --Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Brian Jordan told KNBC-TV that a 13-year-old Welsh terrier named Lucy fell into the dirt well in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu on Sunday.
The department's urban search-and-rescue team lowered a firefighter into the well to grab the dog, which luckily wasn't hurt in the fall
Video posted by the department shows the firefighter and the dog being lifted out of the well by a rope.
*Animal Rescue in Malibu. USAR 103 with the save, no injuries to dog or rescuers. Keep your pet on a leash?? #rescue #LACoFD #USAR @LACo_FD pic.twitter.com/4cODCOi1MT— LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2017
The department also shared a picture of Lucy reunited with her owner.
.@LACo_FD Lucy back in her owners hands pic.twitter.com/gfmYnkBH8e— LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2017
