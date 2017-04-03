NEWS

Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot well in California

Lucy reunited with her owner after falling into a 30-foot well Sunday (Credit: Los Angeles County Fire Department/ Twitter)

MALIBU, California --
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Brian Jordan told KNBC-TV that a 13-year-old Welsh terrier named Lucy fell into the dirt well in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu on Sunday.

The department's urban search-and-rescue team lowered a firefighter into the well to grab the dog, which luckily wasn't hurt in the fall

Video posted by the department shows the firefighter and the dog being lifted out of the well by a rope.


The department also shared a picture of Lucy reunited with her owner.


