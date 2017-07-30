NEWS

New York firefighters lift smart car blocking emergency route

(Credit: JD Closser/Instagram)

Kaylee Merchak
BROOKLYN, New York (WTVD) --
A viral video is reminding New York residents why it's important to obey parking signs.

While answering a call in Brooklyn, a group of firefighters from Hancock Street's Ladder Company 111 came across a "smart" car that was blocking their route.

However, the Car2Go didn't stand a chance against some of New York's Finest.

According to the video, four of the men jumped out a firetruck and begin to lift, shake, and push the car, that was double parked, out of the way.

Brooklyn resident JD Closser captured the event and posted the video to his Instagram account with the caption, "Sometimes you just gotta do, what you gotta."


Closser, who was amused by the situation, can be heard saying, "Pretty impressive, guys!"

The video has been viewed more than 20,000 times.
