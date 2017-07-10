  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Man on trial for murder of Granville County couple
Inspiring moment shows firefighters rescuing American flag from California wildfire

Firefighters remove a US flag as flames from the "Wall Fire" close in on a luxury home in Oroville, California on July 8, 2017. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

As devastating wildfires burn across California, a trio of firefighters took a moment to rescue an American flag from impending flames.

The series of photos show a firefighter being held up by two fellow crew mates in order to grab the flag in the midst the Wall Fire in Oroville, California, on Saturday, July 8.

"It was a happy oasis that happened in a desert of tragedy," photographer Josh Edelson told Time. "I've never seen anything like that."

According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Wall Fire has burned 5,600 acres and destroyed 17 structures as of Monday, July 10.
