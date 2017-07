As devastating wildfires burn across California, a trio of firefighters took a moment to rescue an American flag from impending flames.The series of photos show a firefighter being held up by two fellow crew mates in order to grab the flag in the midst the Wall Fire in Oroville, California, on Saturday, July 8."It was a happy oasis that happened in a desert of tragedy," photographer Josh Edelson told Time . "I've never seen anything like that."According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection , the Wall Fire has burned 5,600 acres and destroyed 17 structures as of Monday, July 10.