Firefighters rescue suspect who fell into creek during chase

A larceny suspect was taken into custody in North Carolina after he was rescued from a ravine.reports that 20-year-old Joseph John Bedford led Winston-Salem police on a foot chase Tuesday morning after responding officers saw him running from a Sears store with stolen items. The chase ended when officers found Bedford in a creek at the bottom of a deep ravine. Firefighters were called to the scene to help Bedford climb out of the ravine.Police say he briefly struggled with officers, before being taken into custody. He received medical treatment for minor injuries suffered during his descent.He has been charged with larceny, trespassing and resisting a government official. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.