Firefighters sound alarm for fireworks safety this July 4



Make sure there is adult supervision



Have a bucket of water or hose close by



Stay clear of other people and combustible material



Immediately report injuries to 911

Once again, millions of Americans will watch fireworks shows around the country this Fourth of July, and millions more plan on having their own backyard fireworks.A few simple steps could keep the holiday fun from backfiring due to injuries.North Carolina fireworks are more "fizz" and "sparkle" than "bang" and "boom" because the only legal fireworks in North Carolina make smoke and showers of sparkles.Fireworks that go "boom" or fly into the air are not only illegal in North Carolina, but they are dangerous as well."Sparklers" are fireworks favorites especially for children, but they can burn at up to 2000 degrees and parents need to be very careful letting small children play with them.Firefighters offer these tips for safe fireworks on the Fourth: