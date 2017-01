A fire truck from the Ceffo Volunteer Fire Department overturned on the way to a fatal crash in Person County Sunday evening. The firefighter driving was not hurt.The accident happened around 8 p.m.Investigators said the fatal crash happened near the intersection of Concord-Ceffo Road and Semora Road.In addition to the person who was killed, another person was extricated and taken to the hospital.The cause of the crash is under investigation.