First would-be migrants to US grounded in Cairo

FILE -- This August 21, 2015 file photo shows an EgyptAir Airbus A320 (AP Photo/Thomas Ranner, File)

CAIRO --
Cairo airport officials say seven U.S.-bound migrants - six from Iraq and one from Yemen - have been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York's JFK airport.

The officials said the action Saturday by the airport was the first since President Donald Trump imposed a three-month ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

READ MORE: Trump orders suspension of all refugees, immigrants from some Muslim nations

The officials said the seven migrants, escorted by officials from the U.N. refugee agency, were stopped from boarding the plane after authorities at Cairo airport contacted their counterparts in JFK airport.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The head of a leading refugee aid agency says Trump's decision to ban Syrian refugees hurts innocents fleeing violence.

Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Trump's decision "will not make America safer, it will make America smaller and meaner."

