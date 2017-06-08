  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Special edition of the ABC11 Noon newscast
NEWS

Fizzy Mess: Train collides with Coca-Cola truck in Wayne County

EMBED </>More Videos

Video from Chopper 11 HD after a train collided with Coca-Cola truck Thursday morning (Eyewitness photo courtesy of Jennifer Turner)

WAYNE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities in Wayne County had to deal with a sticky situation Thursday morning when a train collided with a Coca-Cola truck filled with soda.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Main and Railroad streets in downtown Fremont.

Officials tell ABC11 that a CSX train struck the Coca-Cola truck, causing it to slam into several vehicles that were parked at a nearby cafe.

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed hundreds of soda bottles spilled out of the truck after the crash.


No injuries were reported.

It is unknown why the truck was on the tracks when the train hit it.

Fremont is about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstrain crashcoca-colaFremont
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey blasts Trump administration 'lies,' efforts to 'defame me'
Live: Comey testifies before Senate panel
Key players in James Comey's testimony
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
More News
Top Stories
Live: Comey testifies before Senate panel
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Ashes found at NC Goodwill, can you help find relatives?
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Fayetteville valedictorian has even loftier goals
Some groups praising Cooper's call for special session
Show More
Raleigh neighbors 'ready to fight' proposed greenway
Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE
Gun permit bill gets initial OK from NC House
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
Pro-Trump group ramps up anti-Comey ads
More News
Top Video
Ashes found at NC Goodwill, can you help find relatives?
Raleigh neighbors 'ready to fight' proposed greenway
Fayetteville valedictorian has even loftier goals
Some groups praising Cooper's call for special session
More Video