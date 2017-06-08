Authorities in Wayne County had to deal with a sticky situation Thursday morning when a train collided with a Coca-Cola truck filled with soda.It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Main and Railroad streets in downtown Fremont.Officials tell ABC11 that a CSX train struck the Coca-Cola truck, causing it to slam into several vehicles that were parked at a nearby cafe.Images from Chopper 11 HD showed hundreds of soda bottles spilled out of the truck after the crash.No injuries were reported.It is unknown why the truck was on the tracks when the train hit it.Fremont is about 50 miles east of Raleigh.