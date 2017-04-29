NEWS

Fleeing suspect fires shots at Burlington officer

BURLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Burlington police said a suspect fired shots at an officer during a traffic stop Saturday.

Officers pulled over a 2000 Kia Sephia at N. Ireland and Sellers Street around 1:22 a.m. for an expired tag. Two people were inside the car.

The driver fled when police approached, and one officer chased him on foot.

The suspect fired several shots at the officer. The officer did not fire back and was not injured.

The Burlington Police Department is searching for a black male standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. The suspect is described as 25-30 years old.

Police said he had dreadlocks, wore a white T-shirt, and wore a red hat. The suspect was last seen running on N. Ireland Street near N. Main Street.

The Burlington Police Department is actively searching for the suspect. The department asks that anyone with information calls the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-tip method. Both come with possible cash rewards.

