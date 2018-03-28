Flood alerts in 10 states from Texas to Ohio with more rain expected

MAX GOLEMBO
Flood alerts have been issued in 10 states from Texas to Ohio after heavy rainfall in some areas has already sparked flash flooding.

A large storm system that on Tuesday brought hail the size of golf balls to Texas and damaging winds to Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas is moving slowly east through the central and southern U.S.

Over the next 48 hours, more rainfall is expected from Texas to Ohio, with some areas seeing as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Up to three inches of rain fell from Texas to Missouri on Tuesday, causing flash flooding of streets. Several funnel clouds were also reported in western Texas. Flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday morning for San Antonio and Austin.

A new low-pressure system developing today in southern Texas could bring severe weather, including damaging hail and possible tornadoes, to parts of Texas and Louisiana this week.

