Florida man finds black bear sleeping on his doorstep

LONGWOOD, Florida (WTVD) --
A Florida homeowner got quite a surprise when he found a large black bear lying on his doorstep.

Warren Woodard said it had been storming all afternoon -and he thinks the massive bear was trying to escape the rain.

"I think the bear had got caught up in it and here's a nice dry place. I guess if the door wasn't there he probably would've gone in the house," said Woodard.

Woodard was able to snap a couple pictures of the bear before calling 911. A pair of officers showed up, but the bear took off on his own.
