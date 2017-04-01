NEWS

Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked

This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Ford is recalling 53,000 2017 F-250 trucks because they can roll away even when they are parked due to a manufacturing error.

Ford said drivers should use the parking brake to make sure that parked cars don't move.

Dealers will also replace the defective part for free, but Ford doesn't have the replacement parts yet. It will notify owners when the parts are available.

The recalled trucks have 6.2-liter engines. They were built at a Kentucky plant from October 2015 through Thursday and sold in North America.

The company says it is not aware of accidents or injuries due to this defect.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsauto recallrecallford
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment
Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot
Police search for suspect in Chapel Hill shooting
Robbery reported on N.C. State campus
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham
Mark Armstrong predicts winner of UNC-Oregon showdown
Police search for suspect in Chapel Hill shooting
Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot
Robbery reported on N.C. State campus
Dogs poisoned by antifreeze in Moore County
Teacher gives fake 'spelling test' as April Fools' prank
Show More
3 charged in Atlanta I-85 fire and bridge collapse
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Missing teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma
Man wanted in Sampson County murder found in Florida
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos