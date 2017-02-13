Forklift driver killed in Erwin accident

The Erwin Police Department says a man was killed Monday when a forklift fell on top of him.It happened at Dean's Towing on Erwin Road.Investigators said it appears the forklift and an operator were on the back of a flatbed truck and the forklift may have backed off the side of the truck.The operator fell and then the forklift fell on him.The North Carolina Department of Labor and OSHA were on the scene.The dead man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.