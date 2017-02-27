  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: On the Red Carpet after the Oscars
NEWS

Former ABC11 sports anchor Ron Savage passes away

Ron Savage (WJBK-TV )

Former ABC11 sports anchor Ron Savage died Saturday morning. He was 63.

Savage worked for ABC11 in the late 1980s and early 90s, he was working for WJBK-TV in Detroit at the time of his death.

Sports anchor Ron Savage with anchor Larry Stogner and co-anchor Miriam Thomas at the Jerry Lewis Telethon.



"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague Ron Savage. Ron was a shining example of an individual who gave everything he had to his family, community and to Fox2. He was a consummate professional serving as both our weekend anchor and late evening reporter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time," FOX 2's General Manager, Mike Renda said in a statement.



Savage died Saturday morning while volunteering with his local fire department. He suffered a heart attack during a training exercise.

"He was a decorated firefighter who earned two citations for outstanding performance above and beyond the call of duty," WJBK said in their report on his death. "One during a commercial factory fire and another for rescuing a critically injured driver from an overturned 18-wheeler."

Savage is survived by his wife and son.

ABC11 sends its thoughts and prayers to the Savage family and to his colleagues at WJBK.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Congressional address: What you need to know
'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz describes 'surreal' Oscar mishap
How the best picture Oscar snafu unfolded
Celebrities react to 'Moonlight' winning best picture after mix-up
More News
Top Stories
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Jury finds Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife, guilty of first-degree murder
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: We all need answers
Large woods fire burning in the southeast Durham area
NC trooper resigns, accused of drunk police chase
Dump truck falls in Durham construction hole
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Show More
Headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
Man wanted after wild chase in Wake Forest
Man killed in Durham house fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos