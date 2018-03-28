Former Disney Channel star joins White House press team

MERIDITH MCGRAW
Another person is joining the White House with a background in T.V. - a former Disney Channel star.

Caroline Sunshine, 22, a former Disney Channel star, joined the White House as a press assistant. Disney owns ABC.

She joins the ranks of other recent additions to the Trump White House with experiences on cable television such as new National Security Advisor John Bolton and President Donald Trump's pick to lead the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow.

From 2010-2013, Sunshine acted alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne in the Disney show "Shake It Up," about Chicago teens trying to chase their dreams of dancing professionally. Sunshine also acted in the 2010 movie "Marmaduke" with Owen Wilson and Emma Stone.

But Sunshine's experience extends beyond Hollywood - she's also held political internships on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

"Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee, and the California Republican Party," White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said to ABC News in a statement.

Sunshine has a significant following on social media with over 200,000 followers on Instagram alone. She's used her platform to share photos about her daily life, work experiences, but also her interest in politics.

"Learning about ways to alleviate poverty in the U.S. this week @AEI Seek out experiences that challenge you to listen to different ideas and think critically about tough problems @AEI #AEIshp," Sunshine tweeted at an event at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute in 2016.

