Former North Carolina high school track coach facing more child sex charges

Ahmad Garrison (Pender County Sheriff's Office)

BURGAW, North Carolina --
A former track and field coach who was accused last week of trafficking a child has now also been charged with four counts of sexual activity with a student.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 27-year-old Ahmad Garrison was booked into the Pender County jail on the additional charges Wednesday.

Garrison had been a teacher's assistant and the head coach of both boys and girls track and field at Topsail High School in Hampstead when authorities say he showed up to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex. Investigators say Garrison offered to take the former student to Charlotte and have her perform sex acts for money.

Authorities say the new charges involve a different girl.

Garrison has since resigned. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
