NEWS

Former Charlotte officer found dead on golf course after disappearing

Michael Scott Bell (Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was reported missing was found dead Thursday afternoon on a golf course, according to WSOC.

Police said the former officer, 40-year-old Michael Scott Bell, may have had a medical condition.


Family reported Bell missing from the Mooresville area on Wednesday. Bell was reportedly last seen outside of the Mooresville Golf Course.

Police have not released any additional details surrounding Bell's death.

Read more from WSOC here.
