1 of 2 teens killed in Myrtle Beach hotel balcony fall attended West Harnett High School

Camelot By the Sea Hotel (Credit: WPDE)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WTVD) --
Two teenage girls are dead after authorities say they fell from a balcony of a beachfront hotel in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said it happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found two bodies at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the girls as 16-year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores and 17-year-old Amber Franco. The cause of death for both teens was massive trauma from a fall.

A spokesperson for Horry County Schools said the girls were students at Myrtle Beach High School.

Harnett County Schools spokesperson Patricia Harmon-Lewis said Amber Franco was a student at West Harnett High School for the 2015-2016 academic year.

She said the school's four counselors are available for anyone who needs assistance.

Police are still investigating what led to the two girls' deaths.

