Two teenage girls are dead after authorities say they fell from a balcony of a beachfront hotel in South Carolina.Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said it happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found two bodies at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the girls as 16-year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores and 17-year-old Amber Franco. The cause of death for both teens was massive trauma from a fall.A spokesperson for Horry County Schools said the girls were students at Myrtle Beach High School.Harnett County Schools spokesperson Patricia Harmon-Lewis said Amber Franco was a student at West Harnett High School for the 2015-2016 academic year.She said the school's four counselors are available for anyone who needs assistance.Police are still investigating what led to the two girls' deaths.