Former North Carolina district attorneys indicted

A grand jury in Wake County has indicted two former North Carolina district attorney on allegations they conspired to hire each other's wives for jobs where they were paid for little or no work.Wallace Bradsher, who served as DA in Caswell and Person counties, and Craig Blitzer, who served Rockingham County, are charged with failure to discharge the duties of their office.The State Bureau of Investigation began investigating the men last year.A former employee of Bradsher filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging she was fired for reporting the scheme.