Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies from ALS at 86

Paul Hardin (Credit: University of North Carolina )

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin died after a battle with ALS at age 86. He died at his Chapel Hill home Saturday.

Hardin was the chancellor of the University of North Carolina from 1988 to 1995.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill.



The family suggests gifts may be made to The Robert and Martha Gillikin Library Fund in honor of Paul and Barbara Hardin at the UNC-Chapel Hill Libraries, the Duke University ALS Clinic, the Paul Hardin Scholarship Fund at the Duke Law School or the Hardin-Russell Endowment Fund at Lake Junaluska Assembly.

The University of North Carolina plans to ring the South Building bell seven times on the day of Hardin's memorial service, to honor his role in UNC history as the seventh chancellor. The ringing of the bell is used to mark only the most significant university occasions.
