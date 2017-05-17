WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Former UNC basketball player P.J. Hairston was arrested Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach, according to WWAY.
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Hairston was arrested for outstanding warrants in Orange County for "harassing communications."
Hairston, 24, was booked at the county jail under a $1,000 secured bond.
Hairston played for the Tar Heels from 2011 until he was suspended in 2013.
The Miami Heat drafted Hairston in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent the past season in the NBA Development League.
