  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Congressman G. K. Butterfield hosts community discussion in Durham
NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier, 26, dies after 'brief illness'

Specialist Ciara L. Harris (Credit: Fort Bragg)

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 26-year old Fort Bragg soldier died at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Medical Center because of complications from a brief illness.

Officials said Specialist Ciara L. Harris, of Newport News, Virginia, died Thursday. Officials did not release any additional information about her illness.

"Spc. Harris' contributions to the Army as a Signal Soldier were incomparable due to her hard work ethic, intellect, and dedication to the mission and fellow Soldiers," said Capt. Kevin Spencer, the commander of the 206th Signal Company. "Her leadership, caring attitude and friendship will surely be missed in our formation. We will continue to keep Spc. Harris' Family, friends and Soldiers of 188th Brigade Support Battalion in our thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning."

Harris was assigned to the 206th Signal Company, 188th Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Bragg.

Harris earned multiple awards, including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Related Topics:
newssoldiersarmyFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fire at Florida mosque being investigated as arson
Obama and daughter Malia attend 'The Price' on Broadway
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
Top Democrats poised to choose next party chair
More News
Top Stories
Woman shot inside Durham hotel; suspect arrested
Wayne County SWAT team rescues children during standoff
Foiled robbery suspects sought in Fayetteville
8-year-old shot to death after crash in Houston
Fire at Florida mosque being investigated as arson
Supreme Court weighs law banning felons from Facebook
Questions raised after deadly Garner police chase
Show More
Nash County teacher charged in sex crimes with student
Joyful reunion for Syrian family, 4-year-old daughter
Youngsville Elementary School teacher facing heroin charge
Fayetteville PD has warning about needle-toting thief
Family grieves after Garner PD chase claims teen's life
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos